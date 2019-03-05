Image copyright An Garda Síochána (Irish police) Image caption Police said the skull was recovered "as a result of information"

The skull of an 800-year-old skeleton known as The Crusader, which was stolen from the crypt of a Dublin church, has been found.

Vandals decapitated the skeleton, which was interred beneath St Michan's Church during a break-in last week.

On Tuesday, Gardaí (Irish police) said they had recovered the skull along with another stolen from the crypt.

The crypt is a popular tourist attraction but tours were cancelled after the break-in.

Image copyright RTE Image caption The crusader's body was turned over and his head removed

A Garda spokesman said the items "were recovered as a result of information that came into the possession of the investigating Gardaí".

Who were the crusaders?

Crusaders fought in a series of religious wars known as the Crusades which were sanctioned by the Church in the medieval period.

The most commonly known of the crusades were campaigns in the eastern Mediterranean aimed at recovering the Holy Land from Muslim rule.

There were seven major crusades as well as many less significant ones.