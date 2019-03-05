Image copyright Zdenek Nemec / MAFRA / Profimedia Image caption Mr Prasek had previously clashed with local authorities over the big cat, which he bought in 2016

A man has been mauled to death by a lion caged at his family home in the eastern Czech Republic.

Michal Prasek owned the nine-year-old big cat and another lioness for breeding, reportedly drawing concern from local residents.

Mr Prasek's father found his body in the lion's cage and told local media it had been locked from the inside.

The animals - living in separate pens - were shot dead by police called to the scene.

A police spokesperson told local media that the shootings were "absolutely necessary for them to get to the man".

Mr Prasek, 33, bought the lion in 2016 and the lioness last year, and kept them both in home-made enclosures in his back yard in the village of Zdechov.

He had previously been denied planning permission to build the pens, and was subsequently fined for illegal breeding.

But his conflict with the authorities reached a stalemate after he refused to let anyone onto his property.

A lack of alternative facilities in the Czech Republic, or any evidence of animal cruelty, also meant the lions could not be forcibly removed.

Mr Prasek made headlines last summer after a cyclist collided with the lioness as he was taking her for a walk on a leash.

After intervention by police, the incident was deemed a traffic accident.

"Today's incident will perhaps finally help to resolve this long-term problem," said Zdechov mayor Tomas Kocourek.

Czech government officials told the BBC they are currently in the process of considering changes to the law, including tightened regulations around the rearing and breeding predatory animals.

There are currently about 195 lions, 132 tigers, 140 pumas, 20 ocelots and 50 leopards registered as being kept in circuses or as pets, the government said.