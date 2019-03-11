Image copyright PA Image caption "Rest in peace, Tommy": Far-right fans staged a spectacular display before the match

The German football club Chemnitzer FC is at the centre of a row after fans mourned a far-right activist and known hooligan in the stadium before a match.

The fourth-league club says it is now pressing charges because banned flags were displayed. A big banner honoured the deceased activist, Tommy Haller, reading: "Rest in peace, Tommy".

A player was fined for joining in the tribute, by holding up a black T-shirt.

Chemnitz, an eastern city, saw big far-right demonstrations last August.

Chemnitzer FC chief executive Thomas Uhlig has resigned, accepting responsibility for the controversial tribute that gripped the stadium before Saturday's match against Altglienicke, which ended in a 4-4 draw.

A minute's silence was held in honour of Haller, who was also shown on the stadium's video screen.

In a statement on Monday the club said it was working with prosecutors to establish why the far-right tribute was allowed to happen.

Image caption T-shirt tribute: Striker Daniel Frahn (L) honours Haller and other "local hooligans"

Nazi-style glorification

Club officials, the statement said, "object to all forms of far-right activism and are not ready to bow to those ideologies, nor to surrender football in Chemnitz".

Unnamed officials are quoted as saying there had been far-right threats of "massive clashes" if the club refused to allow the tribute.

The fans - some burning flares - displayed a big white cross on a black background, as well as the banner glorifying Tommy Haller in traditional gothic script, in a style recalling Nazi-era theatrics.

German media report that Haller co-founded a group called HooNaRa - short for "Hooligans, Nazis, Racists" - in the 1990s, which was disbanded in 2007.

After scoring a goal on Saturday, Chemnitzer FC striker Daniel Frahn held up a black T-shirt bearing the slogan, in English: "Support your local hools" - German slang for "hooligans".

On Sunday he apologised, saying he had acted "in solidarity with the relatives" of Haller, knowing that those T-shirts had been sold to help pay for his medical care.

"I didn't know that that T-shirt was so widespread in the Nazi scene," he said. The size of Frahn's fine has not been disclosed.

In a further blow to the club, its main sponsor, the Sparkasse Chemnitz bank, says it will end its sponsorship deal at the end of this season. The deal is reported to be worth €170,000 (£147,000; $191,000) annually.