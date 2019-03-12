Image copyright Getty Images

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has topped the US album chart with his new record Wasteland, Baby! in its first week of release.

He knocked the soundtrack album A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper off the Billboard 200 number one.

It comes after his album went straight to number one in the Irish chart and number six in the UK last week.

Posting on Twitter, the singer, from Bray in County Wicklow, said his music was "handmade" and "homemade".

Wasteland, Baby! had the equivalent of 89,000 sales in the US in its opening week, according to Nielsen Music, which compiles the US charts for Billboard magazine.

The measure includes sales and streaming figures.

Of that total, 75,000 were official sales of Wasteland Baby!, a figure that Billboard said was boosted by sales generated from a concert ticket/album bundle for Hozier's US tour, which began on Sunday.

Wasteland, Baby! is the second album by Hozier, whose full name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne.

His self-titled debut reached number two on the US album chart in 2014 and contained the single Take Me To Church, which went five-times platinum in the US and received a Grammy award nomination for song of the year.