Image caption The murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova convulsed Slovak society

Slovak prosecutors have charged a Slovak businessman with ordering the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée last year - a case that triggered mass protests.

Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both aged 27, were shot dead in February 2018.

Slovak police confirmed the charge on Facebook, without naming the suspect. The protests last year prompted Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign.

Four others have already been charged by investigators.

The man charged on Thursday has been named by Slovak media as businessman Marian Kocner, who is in custody.

Kuciak wrote about corrupt Slovak businessmen, EU subsidy and VAT fraud, and Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia and its attempts to cultivate ties with Slovak politicians.