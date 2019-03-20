Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The Supreme Court in Dublin upheld previous judgements

A man described as the world's "biggest facilitator of child pornography," has had his challenge against extradition to the US dismissed.

Eric Eoin Marques, of Mountjoy Square in Dublin, appeared before Ireland's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He has Irish and US citizenship.

He is wanted by US authorities on charges including conspiring to distribute and advertise child pornography and advertising and distributing child pornography.

These relate to images on more than 100 "anonymous websites" described as being extremely violent and graphic.

The FBI believes he is the owner and administrator of an anonymous hosting site and the world's largest facilitator of the distribution of child abuse images.

He was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in 2013 after a formal request from the US.

Mr Marques has brought a number of challenges against his proposed extradition to the US, including a challenge against the Director of Public Prosecution's decision not to prosecute him in Ireland for offences he is wanted for by US authorities.

'May be extradited immediately'

In dismissing his appeal, the judge said the DPP was allowed to decide not to prosecute Mr Marques in this jurisdiction for the offences and the Irish Minister for Justice was not under any obligation to seek reasons from the DPP for that decision.

He has also previously lost in the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court in Dublin upheld those judgements.

The court did not impose any stay on the ruling, meaning Mr Marques may be extradited to face charges immediately.