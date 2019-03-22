Image copyright AFP Image caption Gokmen Tanis was known to police before he was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting

A man has admitted to killing three people on a tram in Utrecht and said he acted alone, Dutch prosecutors say.

Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, 37, also injured five others and was arrested on Monday after a city-wide manhunt.

He is suspected of carrying out the attack with terrorist motives, but police are also exploring "family reasons".

A judge has extended his detention for two weeks as investigations continue.

Three other men, aged 23, 27 and 40, were arrested after the incident but have since been released.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously said his country's intelligence service was "looking into" the attack.

No prior relationship with the victims has yet been established.

A letter was discovered in the suspect's getaway vehicle which police say has led them to consider a terrorist motive.

Prosecutors say Mr Tanis was known to Dutch police and a psychological evaluation has been arranged.

Neighbours have described the suspected gunman as a "loser" and a petty criminal rather than a terrorist.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to join a march in Utrecht on Friday to commemorate the three victims of the attack: a 19-year-old woman, and two men aged 28 and 49.