Image copyright RTÉ

A suspect package found at a post depot in County Limerick could be linked to explosive packages found in the UK, the Irish Minister for Justice has said.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they received a report of the package at an An Post office on Dock Road at about 06:00 local time.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking on RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme.

In March, devices were sent to UK addresses; responsibility was claimed by a group calling itself the IRA.

Although the police did not confirm a link between those incidents and Friday's discovery, Mr Flanagan said gardaí were working to determine if they were connected.

He said the incidents in the UK were the result of heightened tensions in Northern Ireland due to uncertainty over Brexit.

He said the sending of such devices was a "totally unacceptable act".

The post office was evacuated and the army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were notified.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption One of the devices which was sent to Heathrow Airport in March caught fire when staff opened it

Post office staff contacted police after the package was discovered and up to 100 staff employed at the sorting office were evacuated when the alert was raised, RTÉ reported.

The office is the National Return Letter Centre, which acts as the depot for all undeliverable mail in the country.

Who are 'the new IRA'?

Julian O'Neill, Home Affairs correspondent, BBC News NI

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Responsibility for a car bomb outside Londonderry's court house in January was claimed by the IRA

The parcel bomb incidents came almost a year after MI5 downgraded the threat posed in Britain by Irish Republicans.

It is currently classified as "moderate", meaning attacks are possible, but not likely.

In Northern Ireland, the risk is greater, exemplified by a car bomb which detonated in Londonderry in January.

All the attacks were claimed by an organisation calling itself the IRA.

It is often referred to as "the new IRA", to distinguish it from the group which was active in Northern Ireland's troubles.

It is comprised of dissidents who never accepted its namesake's ceasefire more than 20 years ago.

Police on both sides of the Irish Sea have mostly been able to contain its threat.

They have described it as "a small" organisation, perhaps with 50 or so actively engaging in terrorist activity.