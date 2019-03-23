Image copyright EPA/Odd Roar Lange Image caption MV Viking Sky was heading to Stavanger from Tromso

About 1,300 people are being evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Norway, authorities have said.

Police in the county of More og Romsdal say the ship has suffered engine problems, and all those aboard are being taken to shore.

Norway's sea rescue agency said the MV Viking Sky sent out a distress signal and was drifting towards the shore.

Helicopters and rescue boats are at the scene in high waves and strong winds.

One person at the scene told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet that the waves are several metres high.

Police told the newspaper VG winds are blowing at 38 knots, and the ship is less than 2.5 nautical miles (4.6 km) from the shore.

However the boat has reportedly been anchored as the evacuation gets under way.

MV Viking Sky is a Viking Ocean Cruises ship, which had its maiden voyage in 2017.

Website MarineTraffic shows the vessel was en route to Stavanger from Tromso, and is drifting off the town of Farstad near Molde on the country's western coast.

The company website shows it has capacity for 930 guests on board.