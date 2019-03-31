Man dies after suspected stabbing in Dublin

Image copyright RTE

A man has died following a suspected stabbing in north west Dublin.

The man, who was in his 20s, was discovered with "apparent stab wounds" in a house at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, according to Gardaí (Irish police).

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been detained at Finglas Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station.