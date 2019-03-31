Ukraine comedian 'leads' in presidential election

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Volodymyr Zelenskiy cast his vote in Kiev

A comedian with no political experience has won the most votes in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections, according to exit polls.

They say Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who played the president on TV - received 30.4% of the vote, with current leader Petro Poroshenko second on 17.8%.

The two are set to take part in a run-off election next month.

Former PM Yulia Tymoshenko, who the polls say received 14.2%, appears to have been eliminated.

A total of 39 candidates are on the ballot paper, and with none receiving 50% the top two will go forward to the run-off on 21 April.

The Ukrainian president has significant powers over security, defence and foreign policy and the ex-Soviet republic's system is described as semi-presidential.