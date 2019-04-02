Shots fired in north west Dublin

Image copyright Getty Images

Irish police (gardaí) say a shooting has taken place in the north west of Dublin.

It happened at approximately 15:40 local time on Tuesday on Blanchardstown Road North, in Corduff. No one was injured.

Irish national broadcaster, RTÉ, reports the shots were aimed at two men outside Riversdale Community College, who were waiting to collect a student.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.