Image copyright RTE Image caption The Garda (police) were called to the scene at about 03:00 local time

A cash machine has been stolen in County Monaghan.

It is understood a jeep, van and stolen digger were used in the theft at Main Street in Castleblayney.

Police were contacted at about 03:00 BST The jeep and digger remained at the scene on Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Monday, a digger was sued to rip a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Ahoghill in County Antrim.

Image copyright Rte Image caption The scene remained sealed off on Wednesday morning

The PSNI said eight ATMs have been stolen in seven separate incidents in Northern Ireland in 2019, along with one attempted theft.

Det Ch Insp David Henderson said police were "actively looking at it being several gangs involved".

Castleblayney is a short distance from the Northern Ireland border.

Roads through the town remain closed on Wednesday morning.