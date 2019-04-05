Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them

A man in his 70s has died following a one-vehicle crash in County Antrim.

The collision occurred on the Garryduff Road near Ballymoney, close to Garryduff Primary School.

It happened at approximately 17:30 BST on Tuesday. The man died on Friday.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.