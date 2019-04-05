Ballymoney: Man dies after one-vehicle road crash
- 5 April 2019
A man in his 70s has died following a one-vehicle crash in County Antrim.
The collision occurred on the Garryduff Road near Ballymoney, close to Garryduff Primary School.
It happened at approximately 17:30 BST on Tuesday. The man died on Friday.
The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.