Woman killed in County Meath car crash
- 6 April 2019
A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in County Meath.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 21:00 local time on Friday in Lobinstown, Navan.
The accident involved both a van and car on the Slane to Drumconrath Road.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van was not injured.