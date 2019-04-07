Image copyright RTE

An Irish government minister has left his home with his family after a demonstration by anti-eviction protestors.

Gardaí (Irish police) in Wexford were called to the home of the minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe, on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for the minister confirmed the incident.

"The Minister and his family are grateful to An Garda Síochána for their assistance," the spokesman said.

Mr Kehoe is a Fine Gael TD (member of the Irish parliament) for Wexford.

Anti-eviction protests were held at the homes of health minister Simon Harris and finance minister Paschal Donohoe earlier this year.

Various anti-eviction groups have emerged in the Republic of Ireland in recent years.

Mr Harris condemned the protest outside his home, saying it was "intimidation" rather than legitimate protest.