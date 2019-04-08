Italy stops UK tourist with Pompeii mosaic tiles
Italian police have detained a British woman suspected of removing some small Roman tiles from a mosaic at Pompeii.
Italian media say she was spotted cutting tiles - called tesserae - from a floor mosaic in the world-famous site's House of the Anchor. She was with her father and sister at the time.
The damage was estimated at €3,000 (£2,600) by the site's manager.
The 20-year-old had crossed a guard rail around the mosaic. Volcanic ash long buried Pompeii's spectacular art.
Nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, killing many Pompeii residents and entombing what had been a thriving city.
Last year police arrested two French tourists found stealing pieces of marble and earthenware at Pompeii, Italy's Il Giornale daily reports.
And in 2016 an American took a piece of marble off the floor of the House of the Small Fountain, the paper said.
