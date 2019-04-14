Image copyright
EPA
Image caption
Petro Poroshenko is hoping to win re-election
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has arrived to debate the man hoping to take his place, in front of thousands of people in the capital, Kiev.
There is only one problem: his rival Volodymyr Zelensky - a comedian with no political experience - hasn't arrived.
The two men agreed to the televised debate last week, but failed to agree on the date it would take place.
Mr Zelensky favoured this coming Friday, two days before they go head to head in the election run-off.
Mr Poroshenko, who is trailing his rival after winning just 16% of the first round vote, appears to now be hoping to capitalise on Mr Zelensky's failure to arrive at Kiev's Olympiyskiy Stadium for the televised face-off.
The incumbent, who critics say has not done enough to fight issues like corruption in the Eastern European nation, accused Mr Zelensky of being afraid.
Media captionUkraine's presidential candidates take a drugs test
"If he hides from people again, if he is afraid, we will invite him again, we will invite him every day to every live show for the whole country to see who it is going to elect for the next five years," he told the crowds and television cameras on his arrival.
In fact, this debate was Mr Zelenksy's idea. However, it was a challenge he clearly thought Mr Poroshenko would turn down, according to the BBC's Kiev correspondent, Jonah Fisher.
The comedian has so far ignored the usual rules around campaigning, staging no rallies and giving few interviews - preferring to communicate via social media.
It is also unclear what his political views are, apart from a wish to be new and different.
Despite this, he finished the first round comfortably in the lead, garnering more than 30% of the vote.
Presidential election results
Latest as of 17:00, 7 April, Kiev time (BST +2). 100% of votes counted
WHOLE UKRAINE
Turnout:
63.53% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
30.24
Petro Poroshenko:
15.95
Yulia Tymoshenko:
13.4
Yuriy Boyko:
11.67
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
6.91
Ihor Smeshko:
6.04
Oleh Lyashko:
5.48
Oleksandr Vilkul:
4.15 Lviv
Turnout:
68.91% Votes for each candidate (%):
Petro Poroshenko:
35.32
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
19.02
Yulia Tymoshenko:
14.85
Volodymyr Zelensky:
11.96 Transcarpathia
Turnout:
47% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
38.35
Yulia Tymoshenko:
15.7
Petro Poroshenko:
11.41
Yuriy Boyko:
7.48
Oleh Lyashko:
6.27
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
5.13 Mykolayiv
Turnout:
60.2% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
40.74
Yuriy Boyko:
17.33
Petro Poroshenko:
9.69
Yulia Tymoshenko:
8.84
Oleksandr Vilkul:
5.94
Oleh Lyashko:
5.72 Ivano-Frankivsk
Turnout:
61.96% Votes for each candidate (%):
Yulia Tymoshenko:
22.51
Petro Poroshenko:
21.3
Volodymyr Zelensky:
16.07
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
15.16 Volyn
Turnout:
68.4% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
21.63
Yulia Tymoshenko:
19.84
Petro Poroshenko:
18.98
Oleh Lyashko:
9.9
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
9.01
Ihor Smeshko:
6.92 Rivne
Turnout:
64.97% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
24.01
Petro Poroshenko:
22.32
Yulia Tymoshenko:
15.98
Oleh Lyashko:
9.88
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
7.7
Ihor Smeshko:
5.73 Ternopil
Turnout:
66.11% Votes for each candidate (%):
Petro Poroshenko:
24.36
Yulia Tymoshenko:
18.87
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
17.08
Volodymyr Zelensky:
14.67
Oleh Lyashko:
7.41 Vinnytsia
Turnout:
65.07% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
23.42
Petro Poroshenko:
22.37
Yulia Tymoshenko:
17.61
Ihor Smeshko:
8.98
Oleh Lyashko:
8.17
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
6.23 Dnipropetrovsk
Turnout:
66% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
45.34
Yuriy Boyko:
12.36
Oleksandr Vilkul:
10.93
Yulia Tymoshenko:
8.52
Petro Poroshenko:
8.32 Donetsk
Turnout:
59.47% Votes for each candidate (%):
Yuriy Boyko:
36.87
Volodymyr Zelensky:
24.74
Petro Poroshenko:
12.64
Oleksandr Vilkul:
11.99 Zhytomyr
Turnout:
64.58% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
27.83
Yulia Tymoshenko:
17.42
Petro Poroshenko:
15.94
Oleh Lyashko:
9.71
Ihor Smeshko:
8.42
Yuriy Boyko:
7.2
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
5.72 Zaporizhzhya
Turnout:
64.37% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
39.75
Yuriy Boyko:
18.79
Oleksandr Vilkul:
9.4
Petro Poroshenko:
8.76
Yulia Tymoshenko:
8.24 Kiev region
Turnout:
66.5% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
30.86
Petro Poroshenko:
18.56
Yulia Tymoshenko:
16.86
Ihor Smeshko:
8.8
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
7.22
Yuriy Boyko:
5.2 Kirovohrad
Turnout:
61.96% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
34.52
Yulia Tymoshenko:
18.53
Petro Poroshenko:
11.79
Yuriy Boyko:
8.74
Oleh Lyashko:
8.17
Ihor Smeshko:
6.28 Luhansk
Turnout:
56.78% Votes for each candidate (%):
Yuriy Boyko:
43.96
Volodymyr Zelensky:
25.05
Oleksandr Vilkul:
9.16
Petro Poroshenko:
6.58 Odesa
Turnout:
58.4% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
41.26
Yuriy Boyko:
21.92
Petro Poroshenko:
9.08
Yulia Tymoshenko:
8.02
Oleksandr Vilkul:
6.09 Poltava
Turnout:
65.79% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
35.62
Yulia Tymoshenko:
15.86
Petro Poroshenko:
10.61
Yuriy Boyko:
9.48
Ihor Smeshko:
7.66
Oleh Lyashko:
7.54
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
5.27 Sumy
Turnout:
64.45% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
32.66
Yulia Tymoshenko:
16.42
Yuriy Boyko:
11.19
Petro Poroshenko:
10.66
Ihor Smeshko:
8.21
Oleh Lyashko:
8.15
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
5.42 Kharkiv
Turnout:
64.53% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
36.41
Yuriy Boyko:
26.58
Petro Poroshenko:
8.52
Oleksandr Vilkul:
7.47
Yulia Tymoshenko:
7.35 Kherson
Turnout:
57.65% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
37.58
Yuriy Boyko:
15.73
Petro Poroshenko:
11.51
Yulia Tymoshenko:
10.33
Oleh Lyashko:
6.02
Oleksandr Vilkul:
5.29
Ihor Smeshko:
5.04 Khmelnytsky
Turnout:
65.11% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
24.89
Yulia Tymoshenko:
17.59
Petro Poroshenko:
16.63
Oleh Lyashko:
9.84
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
8.59
Ihor Smeshko:
7.65
Yuriy Boyko:
5.07 Cherkasy
Turnout:
63.17% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
30.06
Yulia Tymoshenko:
16.71
Petro Poroshenko:
12.2
Ihor Smeshko:
10.75
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
9.41
Oleh Lyashko:
8.09
Yuriy Boyko:
5.5 Chernivtsi
Turnout:
56.1% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
31.07
Yulia Tymoshenko:
19.67
Petro Poroshenko:
14.09
Yuriy Boyko:
8.99
Oleh Lyashko:
7.54
Ihor Smeshko:
5.24
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
5.16 Chernihiv
Turnout:
65.37% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
26.28
Yulia Tymoshenko:
19.43
Petro Poroshenko:
12.77
Oleh Lyashko:
12.53
Ihor Smeshko:
8.45
Yuriy Boyko:
7.33
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
5.89
Oleksandr Vilkul:
2.46 Kiev city
Turnout:
68.05% Votes for each candidate (%):
Volodymyr Zelensky:
27.09
Petro Poroshenko:
25.59
Yulia Tymoshenko:
12.88
Ihor Smeshko:
9.62
Anatoliy Hrytsenko:
9.11
Yuriy Boyko:
6.27