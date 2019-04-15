Europe

Images of the blaze at Notre-Dame in Paris

  • 15 April 2019

A massive fire has engulfed the Parisian landmark of Notre-Dame, bringing down the cathedral's spire and roof.

Firefighters have surrounded the iconic 12th Century building, famed for its stained glass, flying buttresses and carved gargoyles.

Crowds of Parisians and tourists looked on as the flames took hold.

Image caption The spire was quickly engulfed in flames
Image caption The spire was quickly engulfed in flames
Scene of blaze in Paris Image copyright AFP
Image caption An image of the steeple taken last year, contrasted with Monday's blaze






Image caption Firefighters tackle the blaze as dusk draws in
Scene of blaze in Paris Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The extent of the blaze could be seen from a huge distance

Scene of blaze in Paris Image copyright AFP
Image caption The damage to the iconic building will have a lasting impact on the French people


