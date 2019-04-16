Russia jails Norwegian Frode Berg for spying on submarines
A Moscow court has sentenced a 63-year-old Norwegian, Frode Berg, to 14 years in a strict-regime labour camp for spying on Russian navy submarines.
Berg, arrested in Moscow in 2017, denied the accusation.
He formerly worked as a guard on the Norwegian-Russian border.
Berg admitted acting as a courier for Norwegian intelligence, but said he had little knowledge of the mission. A Russian ex-policeman accused of passing him navy files has been jailed.