Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Martin Selmayr (right) served as Jean-Claude Juncker's chief of staff from 2014 to 2018

One of the European Commission's most powerful officials has said that a no-deal Brexit would mean a hard Irish border.

The comments from Martin Selmayr feature in a documentary made by ARTE, the Franco-German broadcaster.

Mr Selmayr was filmed making the comments in a meeting with senior MEPs in late 2018.

"Let's be very clear - if there is no withdrawal agreement there will be a hard border," he told them.

"This is the worst of all scenarios.

"So for Ireland this situation would be very tough and that's why we need to do everything to prevent that."

'Will not accept hard border'

Martin Selmayr is the secretary-general of the European Commission and was previously chief of staff to Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission.

He served in the position from 2014 to 2018.

The ARTE documentary The Clock Is Ticking had extensive behind the scenes access to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and other senior EU figures.

In January, the European Commission's chief spokesman said it was "obvious" there would be a hard border in Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

At that time the Irish government had repeated its stance that it would "not accept a hard border on this island".