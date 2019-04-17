Notre-Dame before the fire in 360° video
- 17 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Just months before Notre-Dame was severely damaged by fire, a French camera team filmed the iconic cathedral from both inside and out.
Revisit the famous landmark in its former glory with our 360° video above.
Courtesy Forum des images - TV5Monde. Original footage directed by Raphael Beaugrand.