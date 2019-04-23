Image copyright Gety Image caption Ms Marinova's death initially led to speculation she had been targeted because of her work

A 21-year-old has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rape and murder of a Bulgarian TV presenter.

Viktoria Marinova, 30, was killed by Severin Krasimirov while jogging in the city of Ruse on 6 October last year.

Prosecutors, however, found that her murder was a sexual assault apparently carried out at random, and was unconnected to her work.

Krasimirov pleaded guilty to the crime, agreeing to an expedited procedure, and avoided a life sentence.

He was arrested in Germany after fleeing Bulgaria following the attack.

Some of Ms Marinova's belongings were missing when her body was found, some of which were later found in Krasimirov's flat, prosecutors said at the time.

Bulgaria's interior minister also said the suspect was known to police and DNA evidence linked him to the attack.

In court, Krasimirov confessed and apologised to Ms Marinova's family, saying he wished he could turn back time.

He was found to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the attack, which prosecutors labelled particularly brutal.

Despite his confession, he received a heavy prison sentence and was ordered to pay compensation to the victim's family.