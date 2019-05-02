Image copyright Getty Images

It began with two diners complaining they had been given the wrong dish and ended in violence, say police in northern Austria.

Tourists usually go to Bad Schallerbach for the beautiful walks and peace and quiet.

But on Wednesday night, two people who had gone out for an evening meal came away with bruises.

Police say the 56-year-old restaurant owner responded to their complaint by throwing the food in their faces.

"I've never experienced anything like it," one of the guests was quoted as writing on an online review site, adding that the restaurant owner appeared drunk.

He subjected them to a torrent of abuse, they said, and when one of them tried to call the police the restaurateur lashed out with his hands.

The victims fled into the street, prompting a family of four inside the restaurant to leave the premises too.

According to a police report, the restaurant owner then set upon two members of the group, leaving a man of 43 with grazes and bruises.

He continued being abusive after police arrived, the report said.

According to Austrian media reports, the guest house where the drama happened is known for "good, home-cooked food" and is popular with hikers, cyclists and other travellers.