Image copyright AFP Image caption Temperatures dropped to -3C overnight on Saturday

About 30 people at a French rave had to be treated for hypothermia after it unexpectedly snowed.

People at Teknival, a techno music festival in the Creuse region, were exposed to the elements when temperatures dropped to -3C (27F).

About 10,000 people were gathered on a military-owned hill top when it started snowing heavily.

Rescuers from the Red Cross treated most of those affected at the scene, but two had to be taken to hospital.

They also gave out 500 survival blankets while organisers set up a heated tent at the site, Agence France Presse news agency reported.

But by Sunday afternoon most of the ravers had left: according to local media, only 2,500 of the original 10,000 people remained.

Le Parisien reports that the festival was unauthorised, and that the French military - which owns the site - lodged an official complaint afterwards.

This was Teknival's 26th year. Last year, organisers were accused by conservation groups of disturbing a nature zone and unsettling local birdlife in the area.