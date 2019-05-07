Dublin: Man in court after child found in car boot
- 7 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 20s is due to appear in court on Tuesday after a child was rescued from the boot of a car in Dublin.
He has been charged with road traffic offences.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the 14-year-old boy was found after they pursued a suspicious car in Finglas on Monday.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to further alleged offences of endangerment and abduction of a child.