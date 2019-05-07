Image copyright Getty Images

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court on Tuesday after a child was rescued from the boot of a car in Dublin.

He has been charged with road traffic offences.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the 14-year-old boy was found after they pursued a suspicious car in Finglas on Monday.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to further alleged offences of endangerment and abduction of a child.