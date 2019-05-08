Image copyright Reuters Image caption Drew Harris was PSNI deputy chief constable prior to his appointment as Garda commissioner in 2018

An internal garda corruption unit will be in operation in the Republic of Ireland by the end of the year, the head of the Irish police has said.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris made the announcement at the Garda Superintendents' conference in Kildare.

He said the unit would be proactive and intelligence based and run from Garda Headquarters.

It would investigate garda members suspected of criminal activity - from leaking information to drug abuse.

The gardaí had to look for corruption from within their own ranks, he said.

"If we didn't look, we wouldn't find it," he said.