Gormanston search uncovers drugs and hand grenades
- 9 May 2019
Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.5m (£2.2m), along with two hand grenades, have been recovered during a search of a property in Gormanston, County Meath.
The search was carried out by gardaí (Irish police) on Wednesday.
The grenades were made safe by an Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, after it was called in.
One man was arrested, and gardaí said investigations are continuing.