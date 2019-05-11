Image copyright Michael Murtagh/Geograph Image caption The man fell to his death close to Hag's Glen, a route to the summit of Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohill.

A man in his 50s has died while walking in the McGillycuddy Reeks mountains in County Kerry.

It happened at about midday on Saturday close to Hag's Glen, a route to the summit of Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohill.

Irish broadcaster RTE is reporting than the man is understood to have been an hill walker from Ireland and that he fell a considerable distance.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team responded once the alarm was raised.

The Coast Guard helicopter based at Shannon also attended the scene, but was unable to access the area where the man fell.

However, the helicopter took members of the mountain rescue team to an area close to the scene.