A teenager is assisting gardaí (Irish police) in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dublin.

Gardaí say he presented himself at a Garda Station in south Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

It follows an incident in Finsbury Park in Dundrum at about 20:00 BST on Friday in which an 18-year-old man died.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ say the victim has been named locally as Azzam Raguragui, who was from the Dundrum area.

Investigating officers are following "a definite line of inquiry" and have ruled out a racial motive.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to St James's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination is currently being carried out.

The scene remains sealed off while a forensic examination is conducted.