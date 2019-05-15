Image copyright Mica Action Image caption Houses across Donegal and Mayo have been crumbling due to blocks containing high levels of the minerals mica and pyrite.

A €20m (£17.3m) repair scheme for homeowners whose houses have crumbled because of blocks containing pyrite and mica has been approved by the Irish government.

Homeowners will be asked to pay for 10% of repairs under the scheme, with the government covering 90% of the cost.

Up to 5,700 houses across counties Donegal and Mayo have been crumbling over the years because of the issue.

Mica and pyrite are minerals that absorb water.

That causes buildings to disintegrate and plastering to crack.

The scheme was first announced by the Irish government in October after years of campaigning by affected homeowners.

In 2016, an expert panel was set up to investigate problems with homes affected by pyrite and mica.

Image copyright Mica Action Group Image caption Mica and pyrite absorb water, which can cause walls to crack

They concluded that concrete blocks sold in County Donegal and used in housing over a period of years were not fit for purpose.

A number of suppliers were used in the building of the houses in Donegal and Mayo.

A Donegal masonry supplier apologised in August last year for not speaking out sooner about the situation.

'Mixed emotions'

Philip McDaid, from the Mica Action Group, which has campaigned for a redress scheme for many years, said homeowners have mixed emotions about the announcement.

"Some people are frustrated at disappointed because they know they won't be able to afford 10% of the cost of the repairs," said Mr McDaid.

"But other homeowners are happy that some money will finally be coming their way.

"We don't think the money announced will cover all the houses, especially in some of the worst cases."

Mr McDaid said that while homeowners have some questions about the conditions of the scheme, they are relieved to start work on their homes.

"This has left people in desperate situations for years with mortgages and emotional trauma so 90% is definitely better than nothing."