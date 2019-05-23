Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Jordan Davis was killed close to Our Lady Immaculate National School in Dublin

Two men who were shot dead in separate gun attacks within 18 hours in the Republic of Ireland were friends.

Jordan Davis was killed in the latest attack near his home in Darndale in Dublin as he pushed his baby in a pram close to a school.

He died shortly after posting a tribute on Facebook to his friend Seán Little.

Mr Little, 22, had been shot the night before and his body was found beside a burning car in Walshstown, near Balbriggan in County Dublin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Davis posted a photograph of himself socialising with Mr Little, with the message: "Rest in paradise you were a gent."

Moments later, at about 16:00 local time, he was shot a number of times at a lane next to Our Lady Immaculate National School.

He died at the scene, according to gardaí (Irish police).

Feud reports

Several Irish media outlets have reported that both men were known to gardaí and that a possible drugs motive is suspected in their deaths.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Seán Little's body was found beside a burning car on Tuesday night

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that Mr Little was an associate of the leader of a Finglas-based organised crime gang involved in an feud with a Blanchardstown drugs gang.

It claimed he also had close links to the Kinahan crime gang that has been involved in a deadly feud with the Hutch gang, which has cost several lives since 2015.

John Mooney, the security editor of the Sunday Times, told BBC Radio Ulster that Mr Davis was out for a walk with his child when a man cycled up to him and shot him several times.

"There are so many feuds under way in the Dublin region and surrounding towns that in some circumstances, not all it should be said, police officers are having huge difficulties containing them," he added.

Detectives have yet to make an official comment on any of the reports.