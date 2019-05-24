Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Dundalk Institute of Technology in County Louth said it had launched an investigation

Final year agriculture students at a college in the Republic of Ireland are retaking an exam on Friday, after a test taken last week was "compromised".

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) in County Louth is reviewing its examination procedures.

Thirty seven students sat the exam on 14 May.

The college said it was an isolated incident and it had "launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding this issue".

It said it had informed students that they would have to retake the test.

The college's head of the School of Health and Science, Dr Edel Healy, said this approach was deemed to be the most "appropriate and fair course of action" for students.

'Stress and inconvenience'

Those who are unable to sit the exam on Friday can retake it in August.

Ms Healy said that all students affected had "now been contacted and reassured that any repeat exams if required after the August sitting will be scheduled prior to the completion of the Autumn Exam Board process".

She said the college recognised "that this situation has caused additional stress and inconvenience to our students".

"We continue to provide support and guidance to students via our academic school and our student services office," she said.

Dundalk Institute of Technology said it would carry out an "extensive review" of its overall examination procedures.

"The protection of academic integrity and assessment is of the utmost importance at DkIT and the institute follows best practice to ensure security of its examinations process," Ms Healey added.