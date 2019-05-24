Image copyright AFP/ Project Possible Image caption The deaths of two Irish climbers come amid an increase in the total number of deaths on the mountain

A second Irish climber has died while climbing Mount Everest in little over a week.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of reports of the death of an Irish citizen on the north slope of Mount Everest on Friday.

A spokesperson for the department added it was standing ready to provide consular assistance.

It comes after university professor Séamus Lawless, went missing on the peak. He is believed to have fallen.

It is understood the second climber was in his 50s, an experienced climber, and was descending the mountain after reaching Camp 3 at 8,300m (27,230 ft).

A search for Séamus Lawless, 39, from Bray, County Wicklow, has been taking place since his disappearance on 16 May. It was called off on Friday.

Image copyright Trinity College Image caption Séamus Lawless was an assistant professor at the School of Computer Science at Trinity College, Dublin

He is presumed dead after falling in an area known as the balcony, near the mountain's summit.

Search efforts had faced poor weather in the area in which he fell.

In a statement, his family said "every effort" had been made to locate Mr Lawless.

"The extremes of operating at high altitude and the sheer range of the search area ultimately proved too difficult and based on expert advice we have decided to call off the search rather than risk endangering anyone's life in the treacherous conditions," the family's statement said.

Meanwhile, three other climbers, including two women, died on the mountain on Thursday.

It took the death toll to seven in a week, surpassing the total number for 2018.

It comes amid crowding near the summit as record numbers make the ascent, despite calls to limit the number of climbing permits.