Image copyright Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Prefecture Image caption The area has been sealed off

A suspected parcel bomb has exploded in the eastern French city of Lyon, injuring at least eight people, local media report.

Those hurt in the explosion on Victor-Hugo Street seemed to have suffered superficial injuries to the lower limbs, one report says.

Soldiers sealed the area afterwards as police and explosives experts arrived.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the blast in the country's third-biggest city as an "attack".

The parcel full of screws, nuts and bolts had been placed on the street, Le Progrès newspaper reports.