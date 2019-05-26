Image copyright AFP

Sinn Féin has said it is disappointed in its party's performance in the Republic of Ireland's local elections as counting continues.

Less than 300 council seats have been filled across the Republic so far.

An exit poll published on Friday suggested a surge in support for the Green Party.

However it is expected to still be behind the governing party Fine Gael, the main opposition party Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

The poll indicated that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both on 23%, Sinn Féin on 12% and the Greens on 9% in terms of first preference votes.

Counting of votes in the local and European elections will continue on Sunday. However, no result of the EU election will be announced until after 22:00 local time on Sunday night.

Analysis

by Shane Harrison, BBC News NI Ireland correspondent

The Sinn Féin vote is down all over the Republic of Ireland.

It will no longer be the biggest party in Dublin, with several leaders saying the party is now the victim of the Green surge in support.

Senior figures admit the local elections haven't gone as well as they had hoped, with leader Mary Lou McDonald saying the party will not have to dust itself down and continue to fight for the causes it believes in.

Fianna Fáil, the main opposition party, is set to remain the biggest party on a local government level and is on course to be the biggest party in Dublin.

Sinn Féin TD (member of the Irish parliament) Pearse Doherty said it was clear the party were "going to lose some very valuable councillors".

He added that "the wind is against us" and that the party would have to look at why certain areas did not come out to vote for Sinn Féin.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney said his Fine Gael party would have liked to have made bigger gains but that he did not think "anyone anticipated the scale of the growth in support for the Green Party".

In a referendum also held on Friday, people in the Republic of Ireland voted to liberalise divorce laws.