Counting in the European elections in the Republic of Ireland is into a second day but only one MEP has been elected.

Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness was re-elected in the Midlands-North-West constituency with 134,630 votes.

The Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe is closest to the quota in the Dublin constituency but it could be several hours before he is deemed elected.

The former SDLP leader Mark Durkan has said he accepts he will not be elected.

He said that voters cared less about Brexit than domestic issues.

He added that he did not regret standing for the governing Fine Gael party even though the party he once led in Northern Ireland has a working relationship with Fianna Fáil - Fine Gael's traditional rival.

As in the Republic's local elections, Sinn Féin's vote is down.

The party's Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan will struggle to hold her seat against the challenge from the independent left-wing Clare Daly, with anxious waits also for Liadh Ní Riada in Ireland South and Matt Carthy in Ireland Midlands-North-West.

Fianna Fáil, the main opposition party, which is in a confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael, performed the best of all the parties in the local elections.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Durkan - who stood for Fine Gael - accepted that other issues eclipsed his anti-Brexit message

But Fine Gael is expected to do much better in the European elections.

With a number of members of the Dáil (Irish parliament) certain to be returned as MEPs, there will have to be by-elections, which could destabilise the already fragile relationship between the two biggest parties.

And while both have agreed to continue their confidence and supply arrangement for another October budget because of Brexit uncertainty in the UK, there has been a lot of parsing of comments made by the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar about another return to the polls.

In two separate interviews with Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, he said he could not rule out a general election this year, but he would not call one in the coming days or weeks.

That has led some to speculate about the possibility of a late-June poll given that the UK will not be leaving the EU before the end of October.

It is the taoiseach's prerogative to call an election - voters will have to wait and see what he decides.