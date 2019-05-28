Third fatal Dublin shooting in a week

Image copyright RTE Image caption The man was shot dead in the front garden of a house in Coolock, Dublin

A man in his 40s has been shot dead in north Dublin in the third gun killing in the Irish capital in a week.

He was shot in the front garden of a house in Killnamore Avenue in the Coolock area at about 15:30 local time on Tuesday.

Police said three masked men were involved and that they escaped in a car.

It was found abandoned and on fire in Castletymon Gardens later.

Last week two other men were shot dead in separate incidents in the north of the city.

One was found beside a burning car near Balbriggan, while another was killed in the Darndale area.

It is unclear at this stage whether Tuesday's shooting is linked to last week's killings.