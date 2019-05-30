Image copyright EPA Image caption Brigitte Bierlein does not yet have an interim government team

Austria has named a top lawyer, Brigitte Bierlein, to be interim chancellor - the first woman to occupy the post - ahead of early elections.

She replaces Sebastian Kurz, whose government lost a confidence vote in parliament over a video sting scandal.

The scandal involved Mr Kurz's far-right ally Heinz-Christian Strache, secretly filmed offering public contracts to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece.

A September early election is expected.

The appointment of Ms Bierlein, 69, was announced by President Alexander Van der Bellen. The choice was agreed with Austrian party leaders.

She has been president of the Austrian Constitutional Court since 2003, and earlier held senior court positions in Vienna.

The collapse of the Kurz coalition government has paved the way for technocrats to take some key posts in an interim government.