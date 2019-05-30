Image copyright PA Image caption Irish PM Leo Varadkar previously met the US president during St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington DC

The US president has said he will stay in the luxury golf resort he owns in County Clare during his visit to the Republic of Ireland.

Donald Trump bought the Doonbeg hotel and golf course in 2014.

His trip will come after his three-day state visit to the UK, which will begin on 3 June.

While in Ireland, Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, will meet Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

The meeting is expected to take place in Shannon.

Mr Trump had been due to visit the Republic of Ireland last November, but the trip was postponed for scheduling reasons.

Speaking to RTÉ, the president said: "We're going to be staying at Doonbeg in Ireland because it's convenient and a great place.

"We'll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials.

"It'll be an overnight stay and I look forward to that."

On Wednesday, the taoiseach told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that he was looking forward to discussing free trade with the president during his trip.

Mr Varadkar said, while Mr Trump's current focus is on China, he may turn to the EU later in the year and therefore it was important to be ready for that eventuality.