Woman held over 'huge cannabis grow house'
- 1 June 2019
A woman in her 20s has been arrested after gardaí (Irish police) discovered a huge cannabis grow house in County Clare.
Gardaí carried out searches at Tinarana, Killaloe.
They described the discovery as "significant" with cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of 900,0000 euro (£795,000).
A garda spokeswoman said the woman was detained at the scene and is being held at Ennis Garda station.