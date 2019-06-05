In pictures: Donald Trump's first day in Ireland

Donald Trump has visited the Republic of Ireland for the first time since he became president of the United States.

He arrived at Shannon Airport in County Clare at about 16:45 local time and held a short meeting with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

The pair discussed Brexit and the Irish border, corporation tax and Irish-American trade links.

Mr Trump then travelled by helicopter to nearby Doonbeg to stay at his golf resort which he purchased in 2014.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Security was tight as Air Force One touched down at Shannon Airport

Image copyright Ronald Grant Image caption The Trumps arrived on Air Force One in Ireland at about 16:45 local time

Image caption Leo Varadkar welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to Ireland on the tarmac at Shannon Airport

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald and Melania Trump signed the visitors book at Shannon Airport

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption The president and taoiseach spoke to reporters before holding a private meeting

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds gathered to try and get a glimpse of the American president

Image copyright PA Image caption Supporters of the American president came to see his arrival

Image copyright PA Image caption Anti-Trump protesters demonstrated against his visit with placards and banners

Image copyright PA Image caption Some protesters criticised the US president's stance on climate change and human rights

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Trumps travelled from Shannon to Doonbeg in the president's helicopter, Marine One

Image copyright PA Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) stood guard in Doonbeg as the village awaited the famous guest

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Irish soldiers search fields as part of a security operation near the entrance to Mr Trump's golf resort

Image copyright PA Image caption Some Doonbeg residents waved US flags to show their support for the president

Image copyright PA Image caption The County Clare village put on a show for their American guests

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, meets local residents in Doonbeg

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump's sons, Donald Jr (left), and Eric Trump (right), got behind the bar in Doonbeg

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump Jr sips a pint and meets locals in a Doonbeg pub

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption US First Lady, Melania Trump, meets Irish dancers at a welcome function