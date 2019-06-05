In pictures: Donald Trump's first day in Ireland
Donald Trump has visited the Republic of Ireland for the first time since he became president of the United States.
He arrived at Shannon Airport in County Clare at about 16:45 local time and held a short meeting with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.
The pair discussed Brexit and the Irish border, corporation tax and Irish-American trade links.
Mr Trump then travelled by helicopter to nearby Doonbeg to stay at his golf resort which he purchased in 2014.