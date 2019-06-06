Image caption The Dublin protest is taking place at the Garden of Remembrance

A protest is taking place in Dublin over the visit to Ireland of President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators hoisted the "Trump Baby" inflatable blimp that has become a staple of rallies against him.

Organisers received special permission from the Irish Aviation Authority to fly the blimp, which has been transported from the UK.

President Trump is to spend his second night in a row at the Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people turned out in the village to welcome President Trump to the country's west coast.

While the president made no appearances open to the Irish public, his sons toured the pubs in Doonbeg on Wednesday, buying drinks for almost everyone in the village.

The Dublin protest got under way at 18:00 local time at the Garden of Remembrance in the city and was organised by a coalition of civil society organisations, political parties and campaign groups.

Organisers said the protest was designed to show solidarity with those "damaged" by President Trump's policies.

They said they expected 1,500 people to attend.