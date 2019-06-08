Image copyright AFP Image caption The council chief was shot in the head, police confirmed earlier

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting of a popular German politician, which shocked the country a week ago.

Walter Lübcke, 65, head of the regional council in Kassel, was found dead in his garden last Saturday night.

A person was taken into custody "provisionally", police told German media, without giving further details.

One German paper says the detainee is a "younger man" who said he was in a "private relationship" with the victim.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), investigators were confident they had identified the suspect after examining the dead man's private data, including that on a mobile telephone.

Police, the paper says, questioned the younger man extensively on Saturday afternoon.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The shooting happened in the quiet village of Istha

Lübcke was a leading member of the ruling centre-right CDU in the central German state of Hesse, running the authority in one of its three areas for the past decade.

Police ruled out suicide, raising fears his shooting was politically motivated because of death threats made after he stood up to the far right in the past.

His body was found at 00:30 on Sunday morning (22:30 GMT Saturday) on the terrace of his home in the village of Istha, police said. He was declared dead two hours later. He left a wife and two grown-up children.

Istha, which is home to only 900 people, had been hosting a beer festival, which ended that Saturday and one local report speculated that he might have met someone at the time of the event.