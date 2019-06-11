Image copyright AFP Image caption A giant crane was slowly lifting the sunken boat to the surface

Salvage crews have begun the operation to raise a tourist boat that sank on the Danube in Budapest last month.

The Mermaid was carrying South Korean tourists when it was in collision with a cruise ship and capsized, leaving 20 people dead and eight others missing.

Rescue efforts in the Hungarian capital have been hampered by high water levels, made worse by heavy rain.

Footage from the scene on Tuesday showed a floating crane slowly winching the boat to the surface.

Before the Mermaid is fully raised, divers will enter the wreck to search for any bodies still trapped inside, officials said.

The operation will then continue slowly. Crews have struggled to assess how much damage the 70-year-old boat sustained in the collision, salvage experts said.

The Viking Sigyn cruise ship struck the Mermaid just after 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) on 29 May.

Seven people were rescued and seven bodies quickly recovered but many of those on board the Mermaid were swept away in the swollen river.

The bodies of other victims were recovered in the following days, with one pulled from the Danube more than 100km (60 miles) downstream.

Viking Sigyn's captain, named as 64-year-old Ukrainian national Yuriy C, has been detained on suspicion of reckless misconduct in waterborne traffic leading to mass casualties.