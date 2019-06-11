Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph Image caption The stabbing happened on Dublin's O'Connell Street

A man has died after being stabbed in O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

It happened at about 01:40 local time on Tuesday close to the General Post Office (GPO). The victim was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Irish broadcaster RTE reports that the man was stabbed several times following an altercation with another man who he had previously been talking to.

A murder investigation is under way and a man, believed to be in his 20s, has been arrested.

He was taken to a police station for questioning, but this was suspended while he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The scene remained sealed off on Tuesday morning and traffic diversions are in place.

Police said a weapon was recovered and they are gathering CCTV footage as part of the investigation.