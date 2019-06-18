Image copyright Family

Ana Kriégel was a 14-year-old schoolgirl originally from Russia who was murdered in May 2018.

Two boys, both 13 at the time, have been found guilty of killing her in an abandoned house in Lucan in Dublin. One of the boys was also convicted of sexual assault "involving serious violence".

Now 14, they could not be identified in court because of their age and were referred to simply as "Boy A" and "Boy B".

The trial at Dublin's Central Criminal Court was heard by Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

Both boys had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Who was Ana Kriégel?

Image copyright Family Image caption Ana's parents described her as a happy child

When she was two, Ana was adopted from Russia by Irish woman Geraldine Kriegel and her French-born husband, Patric, who lived in Lucan, County Dublin.

Ana's parents described her as a happy child.

However, giving evidence at the trial, they said when Ana joined secondary school she was bullied and became stressed.

What happened to her?

Geraldine Kriegel became worried for her daughter's safety last May when her husband told her Ana had left their home with Boy B.

"Ana had no friends," she said.

The couple reported Ana missing and her naked body was found days later in a disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan.

At the trial, the prosecution said Boy B had lured Ana from her home to meet Boy A, who Ana was supposedly "interested in".

Boy A then violently and sexually assaulted Ana while Boy B watched.

The accused boys gave different accounts of what had happened.

Boy B's lawyer told investigating officers his client was set up by Boy A.

During the trial, the court heard police found a book with a "satanic pledge" and a set of homework club rules at Boy A's home.

The rules included: "No talking about Jesus or God, only Satan."

Other witnesses claimed the homework club was a "mess" - or a joke.

The now retired state pathologist, Prof Marie Cassidy, told the trial Ana suffered a horrific death, listing more than 60 injuries found on the girl's body.

She suggested the cause of death was "blunt-force trauma" to the head and neck.

The judge said the circumstances of the case were upsetting and disquieting, but had to be examined forensically and clinically.

Wider public debate

The case has captured much of the public's attention in the Republic of Ireland, reviving memories of two-year-old Jamie Bulger who was murdered on Merseyside by two 10-year-old boys in 1993.

In the aftermath of the Bulger case, there was a debate in Britain about underage crime and its proper punishment.

It also raised questions as to whether the killers had been influenced by events in wider society such as "video nasties" - films containing potentially disturbing content that were not regulated due to a loop-hole in film classification laws in the 1980s.

In the wake of Ana Kriégel's murder, a similar debate could be sparked in the Republic of Ireland, where video nasties have now seemingly been replaced by the use of social medial on mobile phones by teenagers.