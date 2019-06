Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A man has died in a quad bike accident in Mountcharles, County Donegal.

The man, who was in his 40s, came off his bike while travelling on a road at Mullinboys at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital and later was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he died.

GardaĆ­ (Irish police) are investigating the quad bike crash. No other vehicles were involved.