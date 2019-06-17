Donegal: Man dies in quad bike accident
- 17 June 2019
A man has died in a quad bike accident in Mountcharles, County Donegal.
The man, who was in his 40s, came off his bike while travelling on a road at Mullinboys at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital and later was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he died.
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the quad bike crash. No other vehicles were involved.