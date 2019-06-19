Image copyright KRIÉGEL FAMILY Image caption Ana Kriégel's body was found in a disused house in Dublin

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said "all of our hearts" go out to the parents of Ana Kriégel and the two boys found guilty of her murder.

Ana, 14, was murdered in May 2018 by two boys who were 13 at the time.

Her body was found in a disused house in south-west Dublin. One of the boys also sexually assaulted her.

After the trial, it emerged the same boy had tried to access child sex abuse images and other extreme pornography.

It also emerged the boy had thousands of pornographic images on his mobile phones

Image caption Leo Varadkar said it was too early to know if UK pornography legislation was effective

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin asked Mr Varadkar whether the Irish government intended to follow the UK example and prohibit people from using the internet to access adult and pornographic images unless they can prove they are 18 or over.

The Ceann Comhairle (parliament speaker) intervened to remind members that the case was still before the courts as the two boys await sentencing in July.

Mr Varadkar said it was "a matter of concern that pornography is so accessible" and that young people learn about sex through pornography.

"That's not healthy," he added.

He said the UK law was relatively new and that it was too early to know whether it had been effective before deciding whether to introduce similar legislation in the Republic.