Van Gogh 'suicide gun' sold at auction

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Doubts have been raised over whether it is the same gun van Gogh used to kill himself

The gun which Vincent van Gogh may have used to kill himself has sold for a €162,500 (£144,000; $182,000) - almost three times more than expected.

The rusty revolver was purchased by a private collector via telephone.

It was found by a farmer in 1965 near the village where the artist spent his final days. It was approximately the right age, and used the same calibre of bullet van Gogh shot himself with.

However, doubts have been raised about the authenticity of the gun.

On 27 July 1890, the troubled Dutch artist walked into a field near Auvers-sur-Oise, a village a few miles north of Paris, and shot himself in the chest.

The pocket-sized revolver had limited power, and it took days for van Gogh to die from his injuries.

More than seven decades later, a corroded gun was found in a field behind the chateau where he stayed. Analysts suggested that the pistol had been in the ground for between 50 and 80 years.

But doubt has been cast on whether the revolver, which had previously been kept at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, was the actual weapon van Gogh used to kill himself.

The Van Gogh Institute, which oversees the house where he saw out his final days, criticised the auction.

"Nothing suggests that the remains (of the gun) are formally linked with the death of Van Gogh," it said in a statement, deploring the "commercialisation of a tragedy which deserves more respect".

Art Auction, which sold the weapon, admitted that there was no way of guaranteeing the gun was the same one, but said the dates matched up.

"Technical tests on the weapon have shown the weapon was used and indicate that it stayed in the ground for a period that would coincide with 1890," it said.

"All these clues give credence to the theory that this is the weapon used in the suicide."